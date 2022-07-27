M&T Bank Hires Lamont Communications Advisor

Max Reiss, the face of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration for the past three years, said Tuesday he is leaving next month to take a new position in the private sector.

Reiss, 36, will become a senior vice president at M&T Bank, which recently completed the acquisition of Bridgeport-based People’s United Financial, Inc. and will now have a presence in 12 states.

Lamont praised his departing communications director, a former TV reporter who previously covered the Democratic administration for WVIT-TV, for his dedication, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reiss managed much of the state’s public outreach efforts and became a familiar voice for residents who tuned in daily for Lamont’s COVID news conferences.

Reiss previously worked as a TV and radio reporter in Alabama, Missouri and elsewhere. His final day as Lamont’s chief spokesperson is Aug. 5.