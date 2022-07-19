New Haven Architects Honored by AIA CT

Architects with New Haven-based Pickard Chilton have picked up three awards from the Connecticut chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

Three-decade industry veteran and firm associate principal Nancy Clayton has received a Women in Architecture Award, while associate Andrew Barnett was recognized with the organization’s Emerging Professional Award of Excellence.

The firm’s design of the Norfolk Southern Headquarters was also the recipient of the AIA CT Business Architecture Award of Excellence. The award for Norfolk Southern is the fourth AIA CT Business Architecture Award that the firm has garnered for its corporate work in as many years. Pickard Chilton was hired by Cousins Properties to design the 1 million-square-foot Atlanta, Georgia building.