First County Bank Hires New Wealth Relationship Manager

A long-time vice president in First County Bank’s wealth management division plans to retire at the end of September, and the Stamford-based bank has named his replacement.

Paul J. Bubniak, who spent 18 years with First County Advisors, will retire from his role as vice president, trust officer and relationship manager in the wealth management division, the bank said in a statement.

Bubniak will continue to oversee the transition of his client base through the end of September, the bank said. First County Advisors has hired Henry Kim to take over Bubniak’s role.

“With almost 20 years with First County Advisors, the expertise and level of service Paul provided to his clients will surely be missed,” Robert Granata, chairman and CEO of First County Bank and First County Advisors, said in the statement. “As our Wealth Management division continues to grow we welcome Henry Kim, who will take over Paul’s client relationships. We look forward to working with Henry who will uphold the level of attention Paul devoted to his clients.”

Kim joined First County Advisors in June as vice president and relationship manager, the statement said. He has more than two decades of experience in servicing high-net-worth clients.

“Henry’s passion for helping individuals or organizations reach their goals through the planning process, makes him a natural complement to the First County Advisors team,” Charles Carroll Jr. First County Advisors’ senior vice president and head of wealth strategy, said in the statement. “During Henry’s twenty plus year career, he has been a great thought partner, helping his clients work through complex scenarios. We look forward to Henry’s contribution to our clients and our organization.”