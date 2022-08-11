Liberty Bank Hires Strategy Officer for Digital Bank

Middletown-based Liberty Bank has hired a former credit union CEO to work on its stand-alone digital bank, which Liberty said would soon launch.

Harry Gunsallus has joined Liberty Bank as senior vice president, digital strategy officer and chief operating officer of digital banking, the bank said in a statement. He will oversee digital strategy, build and maintain fintech partnerships and develop a suite of products and services to support Liberty Bank’s stand-alone digital bank, the bank said.

Gunsallus has executive experience in innovation, technology, automation and artificial intelligence, the bank said, and he most recently worked at BankSouth in Georgia as chief innovation officer.

Before joining BankSouth, Gunsallus was president and CEO of SRP Federal Credit Union in South Carolina. He was also executive vice president at Redstone Federal Credit Union, where he led the strategic, operational and technology direction of the credit union, the statement said. His work experience includes other senior information technology, operations, innovation and product development positions in the financial industry.

“As our digital transformation continues to rapidly and excitingly evolve at Liberty Bank, it is vital to continue to recruit the best-of-the-best to join our already strong digital banking team,” David Mitchell, Liberty Bank’s executive vice president, general manager and chief digital officer, said in the statement. “Harry is a polished executive who is not only the right fit for the Bank and our innovative culture but he can anticipate and follow through on our customers’ changing banking habits by strategizing the kind of cutting edge, non-traditional approach we need as we continue our exciting work in the digital space.”

Liberty Bank also recently hired Amy Apuzzo as vice president and digital marketing manager. Apuzzo previously worked for BM Technologies Inc. – formerly BankMobile – where she spent 12 years in various marketing roles, including marketing Banking-as-a-Service.

The $7.4 billion-asset Liberty Bank has 56 banking offices across Connecticut and one in Massachusetts.