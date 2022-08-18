Webster’s Roberts Named Credit Union CEO

Jonathan Roberts, a former executive vice president at Stamford-based Webster Bank, has been named president and CEO of an Upstate New York credit union.

Roberts will take over leadership of Poughkeepsie-based Hudson Valley Credit Union on Sept. 19, the credit union said in a statement. Roberts will replace Mary Madden, who plans to retire in early September.

Roberts had joined Webster Bank in 2017. He was most recently head of the community banking division there and a member of the executive committee. Roberts left Webster Bank this month, according to his LinkedIn profile.

James Griffin, previously with Sterling National Bank, has led Webster’s consumer bank since the February merger between Webster and Sterling National Bank in February.

Roberts has worked in consumer and commercial financial services for 28 years, Hudson Valley Credit Union’s statement said, including at First Bank in St. Louis and Santander Bank in Philadelphia. He was the most recent board chair for the Urban League of Greater Hartford.

“After extensive conversations with Jonathan, I am confident the transition will be smooth and seamless,” Nancy Kappler-Foster, board chair at Hudson Valley Credit Union, said in the statement. “His financial acumen, strategic vision, and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and community are the perfect mix to help our credit union achieve even greater success.”

Hudson Valley Credit Union has about $6 billion in assets and more than 325,000 members.