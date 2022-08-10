Wilton Offices Sell for Residential Development

A Wilton office building has sold to a developer who plans to build a new multifamily rental project on the site.

Luxury homebuilder Greenwich Realty Development bought 12 Godfrey Place for $2.5 million, according to public records. Structured as an office condominium, the 10,871-square-foot building sits on a 0.625-acre lot in the middle of Wilton Center, a stone’s throw from a range of shops, the local public library and the town’s Metro-North commuter rail station. The building was built in 1985.

Greenwich Realty Development plans to tear down the office building and replace it with a 2.5-story, 30-unit apartment building designed to mimic a succession of houses, according to documents filed with the town Planning & Zoning Commission. Three of the units will be set aside as affordable housing, and the development will also include parking for 40 cars in a ground-floor garage. The unit mix will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 750 square feet to 2,250 square feet. An amenity space is noted on plans filed with the town, but the filing does not describe what it will contain.

The project received positive feedback from local officials during pre-development review in April, according to a local media report, but no formal application has been filed yet. Commission minutes note that members asked Greenwich Realty to investigate some kind of “public component on street level that could encourage community interaction/connectivity.”

Eva Kornreich, vice president of Southport-based brokerage Angel Commercial, was the sole broker in this transaction and brought the owners together for Greenwich.

“The new 12 Godfrey Place residential development helps further the town’s vision for Wilton Center to be a true live-work-play community. It will bring vitality to Wilton Center and benefit retail shops and restaurants. Residents of the new apartments will be steps away from many amenities, such as restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, the library, Metro-North train station, and nature areas,” Kornreich said in a statement announcing the deal.