Commercial-to-Multifamily Redevelopment Proposed in West Hartford

A 3.5-acre commercial site off Farmington Avenue in West Hartford could be redeveloped with 85 apartments and condominiums under plans submitted by The Arapahoe Group LLC.

The project, known as Center Park Place, would be built at 1001 Farmington Ave. 8 and 12 Arapahoe Road and 27-43 and 53-65 LaSalle Road.

The Arapahoe Group, one of the site’s existing owners, presented its latest plans for the project to the town’s Design Review Advisory Committee on Sept. 1.

Submissions to the board show the demolition of a pair of commercial buildings on Arapahoe Road and construction of two new buildings including the housing units and 3,500 square feet of commercial space.

The larger building, with a 40,000-square-foot footprint, would include three levels of parking with residential units above.

The unit mix would include 64 condominiums and 20 apartments, according to a Hartford Business Journal report. The project will require a zone change to the town’s special development district.