CT Sees Record Housing Starts in July

Housing development in Connecticut is currently outpacing every prior year since at least 2015, according to new figures released this week by the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

As of July 31, 3,037 homes of all types had received building permits this year, including 1,549 single-family units and 1,405 units in multifamily buildings with five or more units.

July also saw more homes permitted in any one month – 743 – than in any other since at least January 2015, with the exception of October 2019. The median number of homes permitted in each July between 2015 and 2021 was 381.

In both July 2022 and October 2019, the spike was due to large numbers of multifamily units being permitted: 541 this year and 930 in 2019.

The 743 units permitted in July were largely driven by 423 OK’d in Bridgeport, including a 44-unit and a separate 123-unit project in the Black Rock neighborhood near the Fairfield town line, and another 58 approved in New Haven. No other town or city permitted more than 15 units, with the median number permitted outside of Bridgeport and New Haven in July sitting at 1.