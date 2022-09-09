Lee Foo Joins KeyBank

KeyBank has hired Lee Foo as regional cash management advisor for the Connecticut market.

He will work with KeyBank’s business banking teams to deliver customized cash management solutions to meet business clients’ cash flow needs, the bank said in a statement.

Foo has more than 15 years of financial services experience, specializing in cash management and financial management, the statement said. He most recently worked for Guilford Savings Bank as a cash management officer focused on strategic initiatives, sales strategies and developing business. Before that, he was a business banking relationship manager at Citizens Bank for the Connecticut market. He began his business banking career with Bank of America.