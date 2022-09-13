Mark Allen Joins Norcom Mortgage

Avon-based Norcom Mortgage has hired Mark Allen as senior vice president and market manager.

In this role, Allen will be responsible for business development and management of Norcom Mortgage retail branches, the company said in a statement. Norcom is a family-owned mortgage company with 34 locations along the East Coast, California and Midwest.

Allen has more than 25 years of experience in team management, recruiting, mortgage and lending solutions, sales, customer service, and relationship building.

“I am very excited to be joining Norcom, one of the most respected mortgage lenders in the industry,” Allen said in the statement. “I look forward to utilizing my prior experience to help Norcom achieve even further growth.”

Before joining Norcom, Allen was the New England market director for Santander Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile, where he managed residential lending sales performance in the region and implemented change management processes to support loan origination growth. Other roles in the mortgage industry include working as a senior loan officer and affinity program manager in the New England region.

“Our family-owned company has experienced a significant amount of growth in personnel as well as territory over the past couple of years,” Phil DeFronzo, president of Norcom, said in the statement. “As we continue to grow and look toward the future of this company, we sought someone who shared our passion for the industry and exhibited a desire for leading future growth. Mark has an established track record of successfully growing sales teams and implementing technologies that streamline processes and improve customer interactions. We look forward to having Mark as part of our leadership team and supporting him in his career.”