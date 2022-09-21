Norcom Opens Mystic Branch

Avon-based Norcom Mortgage has opened a new branch in Mystic.

The new branch at 6 Greenmanville Ave. is Norcom’s 10th Connecticut office. The company said in a statement that it now has nearly 40 branches nationwide.

Michael Mish will lead the new branch as vice president and branch manager. He has nearly 20 years of lending experience and is licensed professional in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the statement said.

Brianna Turgeon is the branch’s loan officer.

“Brianna and I are excited to be a part of the greater Mystic community,” Mish said in the statement. “We look forward to assisting residents with their home buying needs, and making homeownership a reality for families along the Connecticut shoreline.”

Norcom recently opened a branch in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and other branches have opened this year in Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Ohio and Florida.

“This is an exciting time for Norcom as this new Connecticut office is the thirteenth branch we have opened in 2022, and expect to have others operational before the end of the year,” Norcom’s vice president of retail lending, James Morin, said in the statement. “We look forward to continuing to serve our home state and its residents, share our financial expertise, and assist future homeowners with their home buying needs.”