Torrington Savings Bank Hires Carolina Vera

Torrington Savings Bank has hired Carolina Vera as vice president and commercial loan officer.

Vera has more than 14 years of experience in retail banking, investment banking and commercial lending, the bank said in a statement. She will be responsible for commercial lending activities for Fairfield County and surrounding towns.

“Carolina brings a wealth of experience and a solid background to her new position in Commercial Lending,” Paul Larsen, TSB’s chief lending officer, said in the statement.

Vera was most recently vice president and commercial loan officer at Savings Bank of Danbury, where she worked in the Greater Danbury and New York markets. Her areas of expertise include commercial real estate financing, construction, commercial and industrial, and SBA lending, the statement said.

She has also worked at Newtown Savings Bank, People’s United Bank and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.

Vera holds an SBA Lender designation by the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders, the statement said. She is currently board president for Renewal House Danbury.

“Carolina’s talents, specifically her expertise with SBA lending, will further strengthen TSB’s ability to meet the credit needs of businesses of all sizes in our community,” Lesa Vanotti, TSB’s president and CEO, said in the statement.