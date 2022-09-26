Zillow Rebrands 12 Agent Tools as ‘ShowingTime+’

Zillow has combined a dozen of its agent-oriented software tools under a single flag named after its popular home-tour-management app: “ShowingTime+”

Document-signing service Dotloop, MLS listing-creation tool Bridge Interactive, home-tour-management app ShowingTime and nine other services including those for 3D home tours and interactive floor plans are covered by the move. Zillow says around 1 million agents in the U.S. and Canada use at least one of the tools involved.

“‘Plus,’ very simply, means ‘more’,” Jun Choo, senior vice president of ShowingTime+, said in a statement. “The extended ShowingTime+ brand reflects the breadth of our offerings and the opportunity we have to continue building tools that help agents succeed.”

The move was intended to smooth out instances of “duplicative work and fractured systems,” the company said.