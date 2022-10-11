Another Major Warehouse Rejected in CT

Scannell Properties’ latest warehouse venture in Connecticut has been stopped by community resistance – the latest in a handful of such projects to fail as some communities cool to the logistics boom that swept the central part of the state in recent years.

Scannell had assembled 10 parcels and parts of two more totaling 250 acres at 210 Shunpike Road in Cromwell’s business industrial zone, where it had hoped to raise a 1 million-square-foot industrial building according to an application filed with town officials. The development did not require zoning relief, but did need in inland watercourses permit.

However, the local wetlands commission voted 4-3 to deny the project a permit after residents raised around $17,000 to fight what they called “Project Donkey Kong,” the Hartford Courant reported. Concerns centered around the huge amounts of tractor-trailer traffic that large warehouses generate, the paper reported.

Willington officials rejected a similarly-sized warehouse development last week, and East Granby officials made a similar move recently, as well.

The three successive defeats raise questions about the future of Connecticut’s pandemic-era boom in distribution centers, born of the state’s proximity to Boston and New York, its excellent connections to a range of interstate highways and freight infrastructure at Bradley International Airport.