Senior Apartments Could Move Forward with City Land Sale

New Haven officials have taken key steps to advance a land sale to a developer looking to add senior housing on the site of a disused mill.

The New Haven Independent reports local real estate investor and landlord Allen McCollum plans to turn 48 Grant St. into an unspecified number of units of housing for tenants over age 50. First, though, he needs to buy the remaining unit in the site’s commercial condominium from the city.

The largely-disused site on the edge of the city’s Hill neighborhood was previously home to a health care clinic but was originally built as a factory.

The sale still needs to be approved by the city’s Board of Alders.