Suffield Apartments Fetch $13M

A Suffield apartment complex has traded hands for $13 million.

Built in 1968, the townhouse-style apartments sit on 10 acres along Remington Street. In total, 84 units are split between two buildings – a mix of 68 two-bedrooms and flats and 16 one-bedroom garden units.

The seller, a Glastonbury LLC, was represented by Tess Cullen and Jordan Pinto of Chozick Realty, who also procured the buyer, a pair of Brooklyn LLCs controlled by a David Rosenberg.

“With a median household income of just under $110,000, very limited multifamily housing stock in Suffield with high barriers to entry and its proximity to both the Hartford and Springfield markets, the property was an ideal ‘Add Value’ candidate,” Chozick said in a statement announcing the sale.