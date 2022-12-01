Major CT Industrial REIT Gets Takeover Bid

Indus, a New York City-based real estate investment trust with major investments in and around central Connecticut, is being eyed for purchase by one of its investors.

Centerbridge Partners, which currently owns around 14.8 percent of the company’s stock, and GIC Real Estate hope to buy the remainder of the company’s shares at $65 per share, Indus said in an announcement this week.

Indus owns around 2.1 million square feet of industrial buildings in the giant logistics cluster near Bradley International Airport, plus a pair of development sites in the area totaling over 91 acres. The company also owns many large industrial/logistics properties in the Allentown, Pennsylvania and Orlando, Florida markets, among others. Its total holdings account for around 6.1 million square feet of space.

“Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Company’s Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the best path forward for the Company that maximizes value for all of the Company’s shareholders. The Board of Directors remains confident in the Company’s performance, strategy and growth prospects,” the REIT said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley is Indus’ financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP is legal counsel.