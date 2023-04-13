CorePlus FCU Joins Upstart Personal Loan Network

Norwich-based CorePlus Federal Credit Union has started offering personal loans through Upstart, an artificial intelligence lending platform.

“As a digital-forward credit union focused on financial wellness for all, our goal is to help new and existing members improve their financial wellness with the right product through the right channel for them,” Ray Currier, CorePlus Federal Credit Union’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Our partnership with Upstart allows us to stay ahead of other online lenders while providing a modern, all-digital personal lending experience to more creditworthy members across Connecticut and beyond.”

Upstart partners with banks and credit unions to help them expand consumers’ access to affordable credit. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and fully automated, according to the statement.

Through Upstart’s referral network, consumers apply for personal loans on Upstart’s website. Qualified applicants who meet CorePlus’ credit policies will then receive tailored offers as they transition to becoming CorePlus customers who complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are proud to partner with CorePlus to expand their personal loan offering to more people,” Michael Lock, Upstart’s senior vice president of lending partnerships, said in the statement. “Through the Upstart Referral Network, CorePlus will be able to reach more potential members across their field of membership, approve more borrowers, and gain new members.”

CorePlus Federal Credit Union has $331 million in assets and seven full-service branches in Norwich, East Lyme, Waterford, Groton, Pawcatuck, Plainfield and Foxwoods.