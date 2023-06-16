Webster Bank Provides Support for Financial Education at Local Nonprofits

Two nonprofits received grants from Stamford-based Webster Bank to provide financial education to students in low- to moderate-income areas. The Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury Inc. and the YWCA Hartford Region were each awarded $100,000.

Webster Bank’s Finance Labs are designed to “help nonprofits in LMI communities create opportunities for youth to gain skills needed for economic empowerment and financial success,” the bank said in a statement.

“Our innovative partnership to establish a Webster Finance Lab will provide our children a community-guided and life-altering opportunity to learn that future financial success starts today,” Victor Lopez Jr., executive director of The Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury Inc., said in a statement. “We thank Webster Bank for their continued commitment to placing the community first and leading efforts to genuinely be responsive to their needs.”

The Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury is working with Webster to reach its goal of delivering programming to support its clients with financial education on topics including financing small businesses managing a bank account and increasing credit scores.

CEO of YWCA Hartford Region Adrienne Cochrane said the Webster Bank/YWCA Hartford Region partnership “allows us to expand our financial empowerment programs to help address economic inequities experienced by women and girls in our community. This Finance Lab will emphasize the importance of financial management, as well as saving and investing money.”

The YWCA Hartford Region will create its program to specifically support its goal to empower women on their path to achieve job and career goals.