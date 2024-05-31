Connecticut’s Top Home Sales: May 11 – May 17

The five most expensive recent single-family and condominium sales in Connecticut.
Source: The Warren Group
Covers transactions collected May 11 – May 17, 2024
1) Address: 62 Ridge St., Greenwich
Price: $6,700,000
Buyer: Kenny C. Habul and Kimberley Habul
Seller: Andeson Mccurdy LT
Sold: 5/17/2024
Mortgage: $4,355,000 / Huntington National Bank
2) Address: 16 Hedgerow Lane, Greenwich
Price: $6,000,000
Buyer: Flagovic LLC
Seller: Stellar Ct Holdings LLC
Sold: 5/17/2024
Mortgage: $3,851,250 / Citibank, N.A.
3) Address: 119 Compo Road South, Westport
Price: $5,700,000
Buyer: Sonia Attkiss
Seller: Simple Plan Two LLC
Sold: 5/16/2024
Mortgage: $3,700,000 / UBS Bank
4) Address: 86 Delafield Island Road, Darien
Price:$5,550,000
Buyer: Elina Berglund and Raoul Scherwitzl
Seller: Marguerite E Peoples T
Sold: 5/15/2024
Mortgage: None
5) Address: 1 Seagate Road, Greenwich
Price: $4,995,000
Buyer: 1 Seagate Rd LLC
Seller: Patricia Calderoni and Robert Calderoni
Sold: 5/17/2024
Mortgage: None