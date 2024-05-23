Connecticut’s Top Home Sales: May 4 – May10

The five most expensive recent single-family and condominium sales in Connecticut.
Source: The Warren Group
Covers transactions collected May 4 – May10, 2024
1) Address: 18 Simmons Lane, Greenwich
Price: $10,400,000
Buyer: 18 Simmons Ln LLC
Seller: Simmons Owners LLC
Sold: 5/8/2024
Mortgage: None
2) Address: 25 Birch Lane, Greenwich
Price: $4,810,555
Buyer: Grace K. Djuranovic and Marko Djuranovic
Seller: Daniel J. Costarene
Sold: 5/9/2024
Mortgage: None
3) Address: 97-99 E. Elm St. #D, Greenwich
Price: $3,895,000
Buyer: J Pontoriero T
Seller: 99 E Elm Properties LLC
Sold: 5/8/2024
Mortgage: None
4) Address: 562 North St., Greenwich
Price: $3,550,000
Buyer: Xiao Li and Yiya Zhang
Seller: Kamal M. Browning and Richard T. Browning
Sold: 5/9/2024
Mortgage: $2,662,500 / JPMorgan Chase Bank
5) Address: 30 West Ave., Essex
Price: $3,200,000
Buyer: Maura H. James and Richard L. Platt
Seller: Reena V. Mithal and Sanjay Mithal
Sold: 5/6/2024
Mortgage: $900,000 / Liberty Bank