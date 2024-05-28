CT Condo Sales Jumped in April

Increases in Hartford-area condominium and single-family sales helped grow the state’s April home-sales tallies for the first time in three years.

Sales of single-family homes statewide rose 1.88 percent on a year-over-year basis in April to 1,787 while condo sales jumped 9.17 percent to 643 according to The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record.

The median single-family sales price statewide was $400,000 while the median condo sales price was $267,500. Those represented 14.29 percent and 6.15 percent increases on the year prior, respectively.

The increases in sales were partly driven by an increase in the number of single-family sales in Hartford County, from 441 to 482, and the number of condo sales in the same area from 133 to 206. The state’s other large housing markets in Fairfield and new Haven counties posted single-digit or low double-digit declines in sales totals on a year-over-year basis.

The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors said that in April, numbers of new single-family listings in its territory increased 33.3 percent (from 438 to 584) while active inventory in that market segment fell 5 percent (from 616 to 585). In the condo segment, new listings increased 7.8 percent (from 128 to 138) in April while inventory decreased 3 percent (from 132 to 128).