Windsor Federal Hires Ex-Berkshire Bank CIO

Windsor Federal Bank has picked up a new top executive from one of New England’s biggest regional banks.

The Windsor-based lender announced Thursday it was naming Jason White as its new chief operations and innovation officer, with the rank of executive vice president.

White was formerly the chief information officer at Berkshire Bank, starting in 2020. There, he oversaw all aspects of Berkshire’s information technology program, including its electronic banking team, as well as key aspects of Berkshire’s digital transformation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our leadership team,” Windsor Federal President and CEO Luke D. Kettles said in a statement. “His keen ability to blend operational excellence with innovative thinking will be instrumental in driving our institution forward. Jason’s collaborative approach aligns perfectly with our values and commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork and continuous improvement, which will help to increase operational efficiencies and deliver greater value to our customers, stakeholders, and the community.”

At $781 billion-asset Windsor Federal, White will be tasked with leading the bank’s operations, risk, IT, retail and digital transformation teams.

“I am pleased to join Windsor Federal and return to my roots in true community banking,” said Mr. White. “The Bank has a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to on exciting technology initiatives that will drive the Bank forward in providing a secure, enhanced, and superior digital customer experience.”

White is a 2020 recipient of the ORBIE Boston CIO of the Year award, which recognizes chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. He has served on American Bankers Association’s Endorsed Solutions Advisory Council, COCC’s Strategic Development Council, and FIS’s Strategic Planning Advisory Council.