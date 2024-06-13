12-Agent Stamford Brokerage Moves to Coldwell Banker

A 20-year-old independent Stamford residential brokerage has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Stamford-based NewBridge International Realty Group’s move was announced by Coldwell Banker Wednesday. Under this affiliation, brokers Aurelia Gilbert and Melanie Healey will continue to run the office, the brokerage brand said.

NewBridge lists 12 agents, including Glibert and Healey, on its website.

“We are thrilled to welcome NewBridge International Realty Group to Coldwell Banker Realty. Their dedication to client service and expertise in the local market will undoubtedly enrich our offerings and further strengthen our presence in Stamford,” Jennifer McCoy, branch vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Stamford, said in a statement.

The move comes as Coldwell Banker moves its Stamford office to 60 Long Ridge Road