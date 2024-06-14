Connecticut’s Top Home Sales: May 25 – May 31

The five most expensive recent single-family and condominium sales in Connecticut.
Source: The Warren Group
Covers transactions collected May 25 – May 31, 2024
1) Address: 11 French Road, Greenwich
Price: $13,750,000
Buyer: 11 French Rd LLC
Seller: Zack Paige Greenwich LLC
Sold: 5/30/2024
Mortgage: None
2) Address: 28 Verona Drive, Greenwich
Price: $6,200,000
Buyer: 28 VeronaLLC
Seller: William Aaronson
Sold: 5/28/2024
Mortgage: None
3) Address: 70 Long Neck Point Road, Darien
Price: $4,725,000
Buyer: Suzanne M. Debow and Thomas J. Debown
Seller: Elizabeth A Novak and Jonathan F. Novak
Sold: 5/29/2024
Mortgage: $2,835,000 / JPMorgan Chase Bank
4) Address: 86 Winthrop Drive, Greenwich
Price: $4,550,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Katz and Shaw Katz
Seller: Chai Jay W Est
Sold: 5/29/2024
Mortgage: $3,600,000 / Citizens Bank
5) Address: 18 Wee Burn Lane, Darien
Price: $3,995,000
Buyer: Caroline Dorchimont and Jerome Dorchimont
Seller: Christopher Rosaasen
Sold: 5/29/2024
Mortgage: $2,999,536 / Laurie Maglathlin