First County Bank Makes $511K in Donations

First County Bank announced grants totaling $511,500 last week, which it said its foundation will donate to over 100 Fairfield County nonprofits through its annual CommunityFirst Grant Program.

The foundation focuses its giving on three core issues: affordable housing, economic development and educational enrichment for families and children.

“Each year we take pride in funding the work of the many nonprofits that are dedicated to helping address the most basic needs of local residents such as the availability of affordable housing; access to healthy food and the delivery of quality educational programs for children and adults,” Robert J. Granata, chairman and CEO of First County Bank and president of the First County Bank Foundation, said in a statement. “The Bank’s board of directors, corporators and employees continue to marvel at the determination of local nonprofit leaders and their teams as they focus on this critical yet difficult work.”