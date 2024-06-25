Greater Hartford Short 13K Homes, Not Making Progress

A new estimate by housing economists at Zillow found that the Hartford metro area barely made a dent in its housing shortage last year.

The company’s most recent analysis of the biggest metro areas across the United States said Hartford needs 13,222 new homes to meet current demand, a figure that only shrank by 223 units year-over-year.

“The simple fact is there are not enough homes in this country, and that’s pushing homeownership out of reach for too many families,” Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow, said in a statement. “The affordability crisis extends to renters as well, with nearly half of renter households being cost burdened. Filling the housing shortage is the long-term answer to making housing more affordable. We are in a big hole, and it is going to take more than the status quo to dig ourselves out of it.”

Across the country in 2022, there were roughly 8.09 million households “missing” from the housing market, which Zillow defined as individuals or families living with nonrelatives. At the same time, there were only 3.55 million housing units available for rent or for sale that year, a housing shortage of more than 4.5 million houses, condominiums, single-family rentals and apartments.

The Zillow analysis came the same week Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies released its annual “State of the Nation’s Housing” report. That report found the median-priced Hartford-area home needed a family income of at least $107,837 to afford when combining mortgage payments, taxes and insurance costs, locking many out of the market.

For the New London market, that figure was $103,713, for the New Haven market, that figure was $112,299 and for the Fairfield County market someone trying to buy the median-priced home would need to make $202,532.

The report also noted the impact underproduction of housing was having on renters. In New Haven County, the state’s most cost-burdended, just under 54 percent of renters paying 30 percent-plus of their income to housing and just shy of 31 percent paying 50 percent or more. Fairfield County and the New London and Hartford areas reported roughly similar, albeit slightly lower, figures.