Jewett City Savings Bank Cuts Ribbon on Updated Brooklyn Branch

Jewett City Savings Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 12, to celebrate its newly renovated Brooklyn branch.

The $1.2 million project features new drive-up lanes and a drive-up ATM that was relocated to the side of the building, providing enhanced security and accessibility. The new lanes include two-way video conferencing with branch staff and a state-of-the-art ATM, allowing customers to make deposits without an envelope.

The redesigned 3,000-square-foot interior of the branch includes customer service pods, the addition of a self-service coin-counting station, and a new 810-square-foot office space for lease.

Completed just in time for the branch’s 50th anniversary, the JCSB is celebrating the milestone with giveaways, free gifts, and deposit specials until the end of June. Additionally, non-perishable food items and personal care products are being collected for the Brooklyn Cares Community Center.

“We are excited to not only open the doors of our newly renovated Brooklyn branch but to also celebrate another historic milestone for the office with the community,” bank President Michael Alberts said in a statement. “These renovations allow us to continue to maintain our commitment to serving families and businesses in the Brooklyn area.”

Jewett City Savings Bank has branches in Jewett City, Brooklyn, Dayville, Pawcatuck, Plainfield, Preston and Putnam.