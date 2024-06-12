KeyBank Employees Spend Day Volunteering Across CT

Connecticut KeyBank employees joined roughly 4,600 of their peers for a company-wide volunteer day during the week of June 3 that saw them complete projects at charities, local parks and schools across the state.

Called “Neighbors Make The Difference Day,” the event included closing the majority of the bank’s branches at noon followed by community service projects. In total 550 were completed nation-wide the bank said.

“Neighbors Make The Difference Day is one of KeyBank’s most visible community volunteer initiatives. The company-wide day of service is a long-standing annual event that demonstrates KeyBank’s commitment to helping its neighbors and communities thrive,” the bank said in a statement.

KeyBank said its local staff completed 16 projects in Connecticut and two in Massachusetts: