New Haven Wholesale Showroom Sells for $1.4M

A former furniture wholesaler building has sold to an Orange investor.

The 15,000-square-foot industrial building at 439 Ella T. Grasso Blvd. in New Haven traded hands for $1.4 million.

The building was the former Lisy’s Discount Furniture and includes a wholesale showroom space, warehouse space and office space, with one dock and three drive-in doors according to O,R&L Commercial, whose Frank Hird represented the seller.

Rich Edwards of Northeast Private Client Group in Shelton represented the seller, an LLC registered to an Orange residential address