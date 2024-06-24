Stamford Offices Sold for Possible Hotel Conversion

A vintage office building in downtown Stamford could become hotels following its sale to a prominent local developer.

An affiliate of F.D. Rich bought 300 Main St. for $7 million last month, according to a warranty deed filed with the Stamford clerk’s office, using a $5 million mortgage from an affiliate of Stamford-based investment firm Twenty Lake Management, also the seller in the deal.

Twenty Lake had mortgaged for $30 million by New Jersey-based ConnectOne Bank in 2022, and bought the property for $8.29 million in 2019, city property records show.

The building is split into two parts by a grand atrium that extends the full height of the building: a 65,759-square-foot office building completed in 1928 and a 27,669-square-foot 1983 addition that sit on top of a 58,881-square-foot parking garage, according to city property records.

F.D. Rich’s website notes 300 Main St. is planned for a hotel conversion.

“This planned adaptive reuse project is a combination of historic preservation, including of the exterior and grand double height bank lobby, and a full interior conversion of office spaces into 149 luxury hotel rooms. The future hotel will highlight the historic features of this property while providing the most in-demand hotel amenities, including a proposed rooftop pool,” the website states.

The conversion will be complete by summer 2027, the website adds.