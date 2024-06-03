Top CT Keller Williams Agent Affiliates with Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker Realty announced it is welcoming James F. Wood to the company.

Wood previously ranked as Keller William’s No. 1 individual sales associate based in Connecticut for 2023. He achieved more than $25 million in combined production for the year and completed more than 35 transactions in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, Coldwell Banker said in its announcement.

“Coldwell Banker Realty is proud to partner with James F. Wood. As the number one brokerage in Connecticut, we look forward to supporting James’ award-winning business and his clients for many years to come,” Mike Korchinski, branch vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty’s office at 2 Corporate Drive in Trumbull, said in a statement.

Wood has been a real estate agent for over 16 years after an accounting career and time spent as an agent in the Boston rental market. and is licensed in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. Coldwell Banker said his expertise is focused on Fairfield County in Connecticut, Westchester County in New York, and the Greater Boston area in Massachusetts.

“I am passionate about providing white-glove service to my buyers and sellers, and Coldwell Banker Realty will enable me to enhance that important aspect of my business,” Wood said in a statement provided by Coldwell Banker. “The Listing Concierge program and marketing tools they offer are superior, and the managerial and administrative support are excellent. It is very comforting to have such resources at my fingertips as I focus on helping my clients achieve their goals.”