Top New London-Area Brokerage Manager Jumps to William Raveis

Heather Gagnon, a well-known brokerage leader in New London County, has switched brokerages.

Gagnon was New London County regional brokerage manager for William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, a brokerage she’d worked with in various leadership capacities since 2016.

She’ll now be director of business development for the Bill Heenan Team at William Raveis Real Estate, the brokerage announced Tuesday.

Heenan was Gagnon’s original broker at Heritage Properties when she joined the real estate industry 23 years ago, William Raveis said in its announcement, and she worked her way up to become Heenan’s director of business development until William Raveis bought Heenan’s brokerage in 2016.

“I am beyond excited to partner with Heather and welcome her back to our team,” Heenan said in a statement. “Her wealth of knowledge, proven leadership, and dedication to the real estate industry are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly benefit our clients and our team. Heather’s return signifies a new chapter of growth and excellence for us.”