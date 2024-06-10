Trumbull Landlord Taps Colliers to Lease Corporate Drive Properties

The owners of a Trumbull corporate park selected brokerage Colliers to recruit medical and professional tenants as it seeks to fill more than 72,000 square feet of space.

The properties at 35 and 55 Corporate Drive have approximately 43,000 and 30,000 square feet of medical and professional office space available, respectively.

Trefoil Park Properties owns the two-building portfolio located on nearly 9 acres. The buildings offer 24-hour access with after-hours security and on-site building management.

Future arrivals would join existing tenants that include Liberty Mutual, Willow Tree Pediatric Dentistry, Varrone & Varrone LLP, Hirsch Law, Allergy & Asthma Care and Technology Service Corp.

Senior Vice President Robert Lella and Associate Daniel Mundle lead the leasing team for Colliers.

“These unique buildings are a strategic opportunity in one of the area’s most coveted corridors. As companies are increasingly seeking space outside of Manhattan, we’re seeing a strong demand for areas like Fairfield County,” Mundle said in a statement.