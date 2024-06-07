UConn Leases Hartford Offices for Research Hub

University of Connecticut will establish a research center in downtown Hartford after leasing over 51,000 square feet of office space at a Northland Investment Corp.-owned property.

Located on the third floor of the Trumbull block offices in Northland’s H21 complex, the center will include academic and research space, cynical labs, a food innovation center, and UConn Health research space.

The space was previously occupied by the University of Saint Joseph’s School of Pharmacy for the past decade, prior to its relocation to the school’s main campus in West Hartford.

“The space is perfectly tailored to accommodate UConn’s plans, and with staff parking also available on-site at the H21 Garage, this was just a seamless fit,” Northland Vice President of Commercial Ritz Ryszka said in a statement.

UConn will occupy the space in September, expanding its presence in downtown Hartford where it established a new campus in 2017 replacing its West Hartford property.

Northland developed the mixed-use complex including a 262-unit apartment tower in 2004.

UConn officials also recently approved plans to lease a portion of 242 Trumbull St. from Shelbourne Global Solutions for a 200-unit dorm.