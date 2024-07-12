176 Unit-Portfolio Sold in Asylum Hill for $13M

A portfolio of eight apartment buildings containing 176 units recently changed hands in the Asylum Hill neighborhood of Hartford.

The buildings are located on Collins Street, Webster Street, Evergreen Avenue, Laurel Street and South Marshall Street. The portfolio was sold for $12,925,000.

Chozick Realty represented the seller, Eternal Enterprise, based in New Jersey. The buyer was TOV Towers LLC, based in Spring Valley, New York.

“The Asylum Hill neighborhood is an area with strong demand for quality rental housing,” Chozick Realty broker Steve Pappas said in a statement. “This portfolio offers an excellent blend of renovated units and additional value-add opportunities, making it a compelling investment.”