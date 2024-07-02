Bob’s Stores to Close All CT Locations, Liquidate Inventory

Say goodbye to another retail landmark: Every Bob’s Stores location in Connecticut and across the country is closing.

The retailer’s parent company, GoDigital Media Group, announced the step Monday saying it was part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

“We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob’s Stores. Bob’s has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives. We remain grateful to our vendors, suppliers, customers and employees for all of their support over the years,” Bob’s Stores President Dave Barton said in a statement.

As the stores close, their inventory will be liquidated.

This latest big-box retailer closure wave will hit strip retail properties in Ansonia, Hamden, Middletown, Milford, Newington, Simsbury, Southington and Waterbury including ones where it is either the sole anchor tenant, as well as the Mall at Buckland Hills in Manchester, where a Bob’s Store occupies one of five anchor spots.