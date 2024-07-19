New Fairfield Shopping Plaza Sells

CBRE recently announced the $6.2 million sale of Heritage Plaza, a newly renovated, 26,403 square-foot neighborhood shopping center located at 28 CT-39 in New Fairfield.

Heritage Acquisitions LLC acquired the complex, which is fully leased with a strong tenant mix including a number of service-based tenants, from 28 Route 39, LLC.

The CBRE team of Karly Iacono, Dean Rosenzweig and Christopher Betting represented ownership.

“Unanchored retail assets such as Heritage Plaza continue to see outsized demand by investors,” Iacono said in a statement. “We are pleased with the competitive process, which yielded numerous offers and congratulate the new buyer on the acquisition of this excellent legacy asset.”

Heritage Plaza’s tenant mix leans towards service-based businesses including First Step Pre-School and New Fairfield Animal Hospital. Neighboring storefronts include Stop & Shop, Starbucks, Dunkin, Prime Time Fitness and Webster Bank.

The property has recently undergone major renovations including a new roof in 2022, CBRE said. The New Fairfield area is affluent with the average household income exceeding $162,000, with over 72,000 people residing within 5 miles of the property.