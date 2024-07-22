New Haven Office Building Sold for Single-Family Conversation

A 3-story office building at 400 Orange Street in New Haven was recently sold for $1.12 million

Constructed in 1957, the historic office building is set on 0.29 acres and features 15-car off-street parking. The property offers immediate access to the CBD, Yale, courthouses and Interstates 91 and 95.

Stephen Press, co-principal of Press | Cuozzo Commercial Services, represented William Clendenen and David Rosen, the two attorneys that owned the building for over 30 years.

According to Press, the buyers will be converting the building back into single-family residential use were represented by Michael Martinez of LHWD.