Report: Indeed to Relocate HQ Within Stamford

A little over a month after it announced around 8 percent of its workers would be laid off, Stamford job-search firm Indeed is reportedly planning to ditch its 150,000-square-foot space in Stamford’s 177 Broad St. office building.

The company plans to shift its Stamford space to 200 Elm St. by late 2025, CT Insider reports, with the new space largely housing its sales and client success teams.

It’s unclear how May’s layoff of 1,000 workers across Indeed’s global footprint would impact its Stamford “co-headquarters,” which opened to fanfare in 2019 with a state tax break deal intended to spur more office employment in Stamford’s struggling downtown buildings. The company also laid off over 2,000 people in mid-2023, and the tax deal was cancelled earlier this year.

The company told CT Insider that its “new, modern office will be slightly smaller than our current location, primarily because nearly all Stamford employees are now working a hybrid schedule.” The new offices would be designed “to foster a more comfortable and productive work day when employees are in-person together” and to “to host events and roundtables with employers and community members.”

Office tenants in the world’s business hubs have, since the COVID-19 pandemic receded, been grappling with how to “earn the commute” by renovating their offices into rewarding places to be on days when they are required to be physically present.