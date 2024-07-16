Webster Bank Picks Ex-First Republic Exec as New CFO

Webster Bank announced yesterday it had appointed William Holland as its next chief financial officer and the new executive vice president of finance for its publicly traded holding company.

Holland’s appointment follows current CFO Glenn MacInnes’ previously announced retirement, which is expected in August. MacInnes will assume an advisory role at that time.

Holland was most recently CFO at the now-failed First Republic Bank and has over 20 years of strategic and financial experience, Webster said. Prior to that role, he was CFO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Union Bank and MUFG Americas Holding Corp.

Stamford-based Webster also announced the election of former top bank regulator William Haas as a new non-management member of the board of directors for the $76.09 billion-asset bank and its holding company.

Haas held numerous leadership roles during his 38-year career at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, including deputy comptroller for midsize bank supervision. He is currently a senior advisor to the Midsize Bank Coalition of America.

“We are excited to bring Neal and Bill to Webster,” John Ciulla, chairman and CEO of Webster, said in a statement. “Neal brings significant experience at larger banking institutions and Bill adds depth to our Board with his extensive regulatory and risk management background. We look forward to benefitting from their counsel and insights as we further improve our advantageous market position through these key appointments.”