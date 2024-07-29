With Ranks of Downtown Apartments Growing, Hartford Adds Police Foot Patrols

Hartford’s new mayor is adding police foot patrols to the city’s downtown and two neighborhoods to its north and south as the city continues to try and attract developers to turn its troubled office real estate into new homes.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam and interim Police Chief Kenny Howell announced the new patrols, staffed by five officers “on a regular basis” as part of a package they said was aimed at “increasing the visibility, effectiveness, and transparency of Hartford’s police.”

In addition to the downtown foot patrols, intended to build stronger relationships between the community and the department, the city is adding more officer patrols to reduce 911 response times and hiring the law firm of Shipman & Goodwin to review the department’s police reporting practices and policies and find ideas for improvement.

“Hartford residents deserve a responsive and visible police force that is ready to respond quickly to their needs,” Arulampalam said in a statement. “And our officers need to be supported with clear policies, tools, and resources that allow them to do their work each day. These reforms will help our community feel more connected to their police department, and will ensure that department processes and standards are reflective of modern best practices.”

The changes come after the city’s campaign to entice developers into converting struggling office properties into apartments has netted a pipeline expected to deliver 930 units this year alone, a nation-leading 61 percent year-on-year increase according to a February Rent Cafe report. In addition, developer RMS Cos. is planning a number of new ground-up apartment developments in the city’s Downtown North area around the Dunkin’ Donuts Park baseball stadium and developers including Norwalk’s Spinnaker Real Estate Partners are working on their own plans for the blocks near the State Capitol to downtown Hartford’s south.

Research by commercial brokerage Cushman & Wakefield found 35 percent of downtown Hartford’s 7.37 million-square-foot office market was vacant at the end of the second quarter, with another 227,955 square feet available for sublease.

“Our goal is to foster a sense of community and ensure residents feel connected to each other and to their City,” said interim Police Chief Kenny Howell. “Every employee plays a crucial role in community policing, and the Hartford Police Department reflects our commitment to serve and protect with a deeper connection to our community. I look forward to continuing these efforts with Mayor Arulampalam in service to Hartford residents.”