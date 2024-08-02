$50M Renovation Helps Stamford Offices Buck Vacancy Trend

Stamford’s The Link office complex at 200 Elm St. is unusual for many of its peer buildings: It’s nearly full of paying tenants.

Commercial brokerage JLL, which manages leasing for ownership AM Property Holding Group, recently announced a slate of new leases totaling 313,665 square feet at the 560,000-square-foot complex, which the brokerage says has brought the building to 92 percent occupancy.

Contrast that to the rest of downtown Stamford, which is currently suffering under the weight of 2.16 million square feet of vacant or subleasable office space in a market with only 7.87 million square feet of office space in total, according to commercial brokerage Cushman & Wakefield. It’s a situation that’s dragged on for several years in the city and in the larger Fairfield County market, which suffers an even higher 28.2 percent vacancy rate according to Cushman & Wakefield’s second-quarter research, since the Great Financial Crisis took a hammer to the area’s financial industry.

The Link’s owners and their JLL leasing brokers, Managing Director Gil Ohls and Executive Vice President Matthew Felice, credit the building’s success to a $50 million repositioning that added a range of new amenities. The work’s health-and-wellness theme added outdoor seating and entertainment areas, a vegetable garden that feeds “farm-to-table”-style menus at the 20,000-square-foot full-service cafeteria, and a 9,000-square-foot fitness center with spin, barre and yoga classes, plus a golf simulator. Design work for the renovation was carried out by Locus Design Collaborative and Allan Broadbent Design Studios.

Only 46,000 square feet of space remain at The Link, JLL said, following a 124,180-square-foot lease for Indeed’s new local headquarters, a 84,046-square-foot lease for manufacturer Henkel and early renewals for beverage brand Diageo, tax and consulting firm RSM and specialty insurance company Ascot Group that totaled 105,439 square feet.