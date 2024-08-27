As Fed Telegraphs Rate Cut, Hartford Home Values Growing

While home values continue to tick upward, homes in Hartford are experiencing the highest growth in the country.

According to an index Zillow economists use to track home values, Greatr Hartford saw larger growth compared to the rest of the country in July, with a Zillow Home Value Index increase of 0.9 percent month-over-month, which is among the highest in the nation. Year-over-year, the same index was up 9 percent which is the second largest in the nation.

The country as a whole saw an increase of 0.3 percent month-over-month while metros such as Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. saw decreases in home values. New York City saw a similar increase to the New England metros with 1 percent growth.

Despite the growth in Connecticut’s biggest housing market, some experts are predicting that interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve could bring some relief in terms of home costs. But this relief from increasing costs could only last for a short time as experts believe that interest rate cuts could bring back fierce competition in the home buying process.

“If this relief from mortgage rates continues, we should see more buyers restarting their hunt for a home,” Zillow Chief Economist Skylar Olsen said in a statement. “But although rate lock among homeowners is easing, they probably won’t be as motivated to jump back into the market and sell. With housing inventory still scarce, this improved affordability picture could reignite competition and sales as we head into the fall, or at least delay the usual post-summer cooldown.”

Homes in Hartford are not staying on the market for long. According to Zillow, homes are taking an average of seven days to reach pending status year-over-year. In Boston, the average is 10 days year-over-year