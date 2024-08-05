Darien Apartments Sell for $120M

AvalonBay Communities has sold its Darien apartment complex to a Boston investor.

The townhome-style Avalon Darien complex sold to NP Darien LLC for $120 million on July 22, according to public records.

NP Darien shares an address with Boston real estate investment firm AEW Capital Management, according to state business records. The complex’s former website now redirects to a posting on the website of Boston-based property manager Bozzuto that rebrands the property as “Everly Darien.”

The 32-acre property at 137 Hollow Tree Ridge Road, just to the west of the Noroton Heights Metro-North station, has 189 units and was appraised at $91.05 million, according to town property records.

Amenities listed on Bozzuto’s site include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, barbecue area, playground and tenant lounge, with furnished apartments available upon request. The site lists rents for one-bedroom apartments starting at $3,360, two-bedroom units starting from $5,394 and three-bedroom units starting at $6,025