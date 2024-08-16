Empty Stamford Grocery Store Building Sells for $23M

A grocery store property in Stamford’s Harbor Point section has traded hands after failing to replace its departed tenant for two years.

Darien-based repositioning and redevelopment specialists V20 Group bought 699 Canal St. from Greenwich’s LoanCore Capital for $23.25 million.

Westport-based commercial brokerage Charter Realty represented both buyer and seller in the deal. The brokerage also said it had been retained by V20 to lease the property.

“We are very excited to be working with V20 on this project. Their portfolio has deep roots in the area, and they have proven an ability to improve properties and fill space,” said Dan Zelson, Principal of Charter Realty. There is a significant void in Stamford for several sizable uses including grocery, and this box represents one of the only places to house large retail in the city.”

The 699 Canal St. property is located just off of Interstate 95 and is situated just two blocks from the Stamford Metro-North train station and local bus hub, and right next to a suite of new towers and other residential and retail developments of the Harbor Point development area that have added 4,422 multifamily units in recent years, with another 657 units under construction and 500 more planned.

This 86,500-square-foot, two-story building may be divided between multiple tenants, Charter said.