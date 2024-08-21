Manchester Warehouse Plan Reconfigured to Protect Turtles

A warehouse development proposed for a business park on the Manchester-East Hartford line has been rejiggered by the developer.

The cause? Turtles.

According to a filing with the Manchester Planning & Zoning Commission, Luzern Associates said it’s slightly shrunk the size of a warehouse it’s proposing for a nearly 20-acre parcel at 71-81 Commerce Road, and reorganized its site plan.

Town officials had asked Luzern to try and preserve a wetland on-site that was home to a population of eastern box turtles, a “species of special concern” in Connecticut that’s at some risk of habitat loss.

In addition to removing a little over a dozen parking spaces and one of three planned stormwater detention basins and creating wetlands in those basins, Luzern also agreed to add some additional plants along the edges of the turtle habitat that will also screen nearby residential properties.

If approved, the building will total 140,000 square feet with 28 loading docks, two drive-in doors and 15 trailer storage spaces plus 110 employee and visitor parking spots.