New Haven Developer Pitches Three Projects to City

The nonprofit development arm of New Haven’s public housing authority has filed proposals for three affordable developments with the city, one of which is in partnership with a local church.

The Gledower Group, part of Elm City Communities, plans one 50-unit senior housing building at 34 Level St. in the city’s West Rock neighborhood, one 49-unit building at 129 Whaley Ave. in the Dixwell neighborhood and a 63-unit building at 201 Hazel St. in the city’s Newhallville neighborhood.

The first proposal will replace an abandoned nursing home next to existing Elm City Communities developments that formerly attracted a failed multifamily project before the pandemic and which the housing authority bought in 2020. The second building will rise next to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, and is being built in partnership with a small affordable housing development corporation founded by the church and which controls the site. The third will be on a wooded, city-owned property that backs onto a popular off-street bike path.

The architects are New Haven-based Christopher Williams Architects and Paul B. Bailey Architects and Hartford’s Crosskey Architects, respectively.