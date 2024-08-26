Stalled New Haven Apartments Get New JV Partner, New Design

Spinnaker Real Estate Partners, already one of the biggest multifamily developers in New Haven, is getting in on yet another apartment project.

According to a filing with the New Haven City Plan Commission, the city’s equivalent to a planning board, Spinnaker has formed a joint venture with developer Epimoni Corp. to move Epimoni’s previously-approved plans for a multifamily building at 20 Fair St. in New Haven’s Wooster Square neighborhood forward.

Epimoni permitted a 185-unit development on the site in 2021, but despite telling the New Haven Independent that a joint-venture agreement signed with Spinnaker this spring would set the building up for construction, the project has since been redesigned.

The most recent plans filed with city officials show a 168-unit building, but the plans retain a promised pedestrian mid-block, landscaped connector that the filing calls the project’s “signature aspect.” The joint venture is negotiating with city officials over a perpetual easement to allow the public to use the space even as the building’s owner is charged with maintaining it.

The project will still be 6 stories and 160,000 square feet, and will cost $60 million to build.

Other changes to the proposed development include widening the pedestrian promenade, removing some balconies and adding others, adding a dedicated “move-in” parking space, swapping loft units for a tenant amenity rooftop deck and revising how the project’s car garage will work.

Amenities called out in plans filed with New Haven officials include a coworking space, a “great room,” a public cafe