Survey Finds Homebuyers Will Compromise on Safety, Natural Disasters

With costs continuing to rise, prospective homebuyers are making sacrifices to achieve homeownership.

According to a recent report from Redfin, nearly 1 in 4 (23.7 percent) Gen Z respondents said they are willing to live somewhere less safe for the right price, compared to 18.1 percent of Millennials and 17.5 percent of Gen X respondents.

This is in stark contrast to older generations as only 5.5 percent of Baby Boomers said they would sacrifice their safety when looking to buy a home. This is according to a Redfin-commissioned survey of nearly 3,000 U.S. homeowners and renters conducted by Qualtrics in February of this year.

“Younger generations have come of age during a housing supply crunch, where prices are at all-time highs. Couple that with them earning less – relative to older generations – and you can see why they are willing to make more serious sacrifices to find a home they can afford,” Redfin Senior Economist Elijah de la Campa said in a statement. “When the typical household earns less than is needed to buy or rent a typical home, house hunters can’t afford not to make sacrifices.”

Safety isn’t the only thing that prospective homebuyers are willing to sacrifice in order to find a home in their budget. Twenty-six percent of respondents said they were willing to trade access to highly rated schools for a home within their budget, while 1 in 3 said they were willing to trade off living in an area where people looked like them, or where the local politics or government reflected their beliefs.

The concessions even continue to the climate in which they live, with 28 percent of respondents said they would be willing to live in an area with a higher risk of natural or climate disasters such as fire, flood or poor air quality if it meant being able to afford a home.